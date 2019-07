The U.S. budget deficit hit $747.1 billion over the first nine months of the fiscal year, a 23% increase from the same point in 2018, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The deficit has been widening as the country approaches its debt limit — which Congress has not moved to raise thus far. Per Bloomberg, the Bipartisan Policy Center earlier this week warned that there is a "significant risk" for a breach of the debt ceiling in September, revising its prior prediction of October or November.