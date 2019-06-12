The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit has increased to $738.6 billion in the first 8 months of the fiscal year — up $206 billion from the same time last year, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office.

Why it matters: The deficit has continued to grow under President Trump as a result of Republican tax cuts and increased government spending, reports Bloomberg. Even increased customs revenue stemming from tariffs — which Trump falsely insists is being paid for by China — has failed to bridge the widening gap. The deficit is expected to reach $897 billion by the end of the year.

