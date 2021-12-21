Unruly air passengers could lose TSA PreCheck under new FAA partnership

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Unruly air passengers could lose TSA PreCheck under new FAA partnership

Shawna Chen

A sign points toward a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Jan. 14, 2019. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Air passengers who display unruly behavior could lose their TSA PreCheck privilege under a new partnership between Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Airlines have seen increasingly contentious passenger behavior in the past year, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming over 5,500 cases of unruly passengers in 2021. Most involved mask-related incidents.

  • Flying has become so dangerous for crew members, due to attacks by violent passengers, that airline unions are asking for government help in bringing civility back to the skies, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

Details: Under the new partnership, the FAA will share information with TSA on passengers who face fines for unruly behavior.

  • The TSA, in turn, may remove the passenger from eligibility for its PreCheck screening, which the FAA considers a privilege reserved for low-risk travelers.
  • The TSA will also help the FAA identify and locate passengers in order to serve them with penalty notices.

What they're saying: "If you act out of line, you will wait in line," FAA administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. "Our partnership aims to promote safe and responsible passenger behavior. One unruly incident is one too many."

  • “TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft," added TSA administrator David Pekoske.

Go deeper

Asher Price
Dec 20, 2021 - Axios Austin

TSA's most commonly flagged carry-ons at Austin's airpot

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Photo courtesy of Dan Herron/AUS

Despite two decades of tightened carry-on rules, airline passengers at Austin-Bergstrom keep trying to bring prohibited stuff on planes. Especially weapons.

Zooming in: We asked the Transportation Security Administration for a list of the most commonly flagged items at ABIA (outside of oversized liquids) this year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emma Hurt
13 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Georgia gets a spaceport. But not rockets... yet.

Rendering of Spaceport Camden courtesy of the Camden County Board of Commissioners

Camden County on the Georgia coast just secured the country’s 13th commercial spaceport operator license from the FAA.

  • But any actual rocket launches will require additional licenses from the agency.

Why it matters: Communities are trying to cash in on the rise of private spaceflight as companies work to launch people and satellites into orbit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nicole Cobler
Dec 20, 2021 - Axios Austin

Austin airport officials warn of busy holiday season

Photo courtesy of Austin Pro Photo

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are warning travelers to arrive at least two hours early for travel through the new year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow