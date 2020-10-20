19 mins ago - Health

University of Michigan students ordered to shelter-in-place

Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

University of Michigan students must shelter-in-place for 14 days due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus, the school's President Mark Schlissel wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Schlissel said the order is meant to address small- and medium-size social gatherings that have been identified as the primary cause of new cases on campus.

What they're saying: "Today, the Washtenaw County Health Department, in collaboration with the university, issued a 14-day Stay in Place order for our undergraduate students, which goes into effect immediately," Schlissel wrote.

  • The university will impose additional steps and more choices for students and staff, "including moving more of our undergraduate courses to fully remote instruction," he said.

The big picture: All undergrads living in on-campus, near-campus or off-campus housing must remain in place, though they can leave for basic needs, including medical appointments, to vote, volunteer as poll workers or attend religious activities.

Of note: Intercollegiate athletics are exempt from the order "so long as practices and competitions occur under medical supervision and regular virus tests are conducted by the Big Ten according to its approved protocols."

Marisa Fernandez
11 hours ago

Schools haven't become COVID hotspots

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reopened schools generally have not experienced large coronavirus outbreaks, an early sign that they may not be the super-spreaders some experts had feared.

Why it matters: Data so far suggest that schools can be safely reopened, alleviating one of the biggest and most sensitive tensions of the pandemic.

Caitlin OwensNaema Ahmed
11 hours ago

The next wave of the coronavirus is gaining steam

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive is rising across the country, including in states that are also seeing a spike in cases.

Why it matters: High positivity rates indicate a worsening outbreak, and put together with the rise in cases and hospitalizations across the country, suggest that the U.S. is in bad shape.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

