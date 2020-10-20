University of Michigan students must shelter-in-place for 14 days due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus, the school's President Mark Schlissel wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Schlissel said the order is meant to address small- and medium-size social gatherings that have been identified as the primary cause of new cases on campus.

What they're saying: "Today, the Washtenaw County Health Department, in collaboration with the university, issued a 14-day Stay in Place order for our undergraduate students, which goes into effect immediately," Schlissel wrote.

The university will impose additional steps and more choices for students and staff, "including moving more of our undergraduate courses to fully remote instruction," he said.

The big picture: All undergrads living in on-campus, near-campus or off-campus housing must remain in place, though they can leave for basic needs, including medical appointments, to vote, volunteer as poll workers or attend religious activities.

Of note: Intercollegiate athletics are exempt from the order "so long as practices and competitions occur under medical supervision and regular virus tests are conducted by the Big Ten according to its approved protocols."