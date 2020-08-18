1 hour ago - World

A U.S. university insured itself against a drop in Chinese students

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In 2017, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign took out an insurance policy to cover the $60 million in tuition that Chinese students paid to the university, in case an unforeseen event precipitated a sudden drop in Chinese student enrollment.

Why it matters: School administrators recognized the risks associated with becoming overly reliant on student tuition from a single foreign country — and amid a global pandemic, their fears have proved justified.

  • This is believed to be the first time a school has insured itself for such a possibility.
  • Back in 2017, Jeffrey Brown, dean of the business school and the main proponent of the insurance policy, was worried about the potential for "a big flu scare that caused none of the students to show up on campus.”

Brown now appears prescient. In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, many Chinese students returned to China, where many will stay as schools have turned to online-only models for the fall semester.

  • The Trump administration has stated it will deny visas to first-year international students if their universities offer online-only classes, potentially barring tens of thousands of Chinese students from entering the U.S.

"That insurance policy raised a lot of eyebrows when it was first reported on a few years ago, but it started to look smarter and smarter as the trade war heated up. Then it looked brilliant when coronavirus happened," Eric Fish, author of "China's Millennials: The Want Generation," told Axios.

  • "People have been warning universities for years about a financial over-reliance on one country. Not many have seemed to do a whole lot about it."

What to watch: If Chinese student numbers drop significantly, the University of Illinois may try to make a claim this year, according to a report by Reuters.

Marisa Fernandez
21 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus forces UNC to abandon in-person classes after one week

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Photo: Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will shift to remote learning after clusters of five or more coronavirus cases spread in three residence halls and within a fraternity, just one week after class began.

The big picture: Universities determined to reopen this fall boasted preventative measures that include smaller class sizes, cleaning protocols and even testing options, but problems still persist.

Axios
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Rashaan Ayesh
20 hours ago - World

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with espionage for China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former CIA officer Alexander Yuk Ching Ma has been arrested and charged with allegedly sharing classified information with China, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Our thought bubble, via Axios China reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: No one should underestimate China’s intelligence services. In the past decade, the efforts of Chinese intelligence to identify as many individual CIA personnel as possible have paid off, resulting in the decommissioning of dozens of CIA assets in China.

