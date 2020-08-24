19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unity Software files for IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Unity Software, a San Francisco-based company known for its popular video game engine, has filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "U."

Why it matters: The company's move comes at a time when its main rival, Epic Games' Unreal video games engine, is under a cloud as its parent company faces expulsion from the Apple App Store.

By the numbers:

  • Revenue: Unity is still unprofitable.
    • In 2018, it had $131.6 million in losses on $380.8 million in revenue
    • In 2019, it had $163.2 million in losses on $541.8 million in revenue
    • In the first six months of 2020, it had $54.2 million in losses on $351.3 million in revenue.
  • In the first six months of 2020, Unity had 716 customers contributing more than $100,000 in annual revenue each.
  • The company says it has 1.5 million monthly active creators, whose apps are downloaded 3 billion times per month.
  • Unity's top shareholders are Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake, and JA Technologies ApS.

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

German doctors say tests suggest Putin critic Navalny was poisoned

Navalny in 2019. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was probably poisoned but is not currently in danger of dying, according to doctors at the Berlin hospital where he remains in an induced coma, per AP.

Why it matters: Navalny is the best-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several other prominent government critics have been poisoned in recent years.

Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

Zoom outage halts classes, meetings

Photo illustration: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Videoconferencing software Zoom is experiencing a widespread outage on Monday, with many users unable to join or launch video meetings.

Why it matters: During the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has become the go-to solution for many businesses and schools trying to function remotely.

Sara FischerDan Primack
1 hour ago - Technology

TikTok sues Trump administration over ban

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

TikTok is suing the Trump administration over the president's executive order to ban the app unless it's sold to a U.S. company, arguing it's no security threat and that it was deprived due process.

Why it matters: There are bipartisan concerns that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, could share U.S. user data with Beijing. TikTok has lobbied aggressively to dispel those accusations and now says the executive order is invalid because the government has failed to prove that point.

