UnitedHealth's profit declines as more people see doctors

A health care worker prepares to care for a coronavirus patient in a hospital ICU. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

UnitedHealth Group's profit in the third quarter dipped 10% as people sought health care at rates "more closely approaching normal," executives said on an earnings call today.

Yes, but: UnitedHealth's quarterly earnings still hit $3.2 billion, and even though the health insurance division is paying more in medical claims, more people also are going to doctors' practices, urgent care facilities and surgery centers owned by UnitedHealth.

Between the lines: The second quarter was UnitedHealth's most profitable quarter ever.

  • The third quarter of this year more closely resembled historical trends.
  • 81.9% of the company's collected health insurance premiums went toward medical care, compared with 82.4% a year ago. UnitedHealth also has issued some premium rebates.
  • Meanwhile, UnitedHealth is losing lucrative insurance members from hospitality, transportation and energy companies that have laid off people due to the pandemic, and adding members to government programs, especially Medicare Advantage.

The bottom line: More people are coming back into the health care system, many of whom are sicker because they put off care. But those patients, combined with coronavirus hospitalizations, still are not fully offsetting the overall lower use of care, as UnitedHealth raised its profit projections for the rest of 2020.

  • And insurers like UnitedHealth that own health care providers are able to capture dollars that otherwise would have gone out the door permanently.

The pandemic isn't keeping the health care industry down

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Health care's third-quarter earnings season has started, and if the quarter is anything like the previous one, the industry will continue to fare relatively well even amid the broader economic turmoil.

The bottom line: The coronavirus dominated the spring and summer, which forced people to put off care, but people have resumed getting procedures and seeing their doctors.

Black Americans are more skeptical of a coronavirus vaccine

Data: KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Strikingly large shares of Black Americans say they would be reluctant to get a coronavirus vaccine — even if it was free and had been deemed safe by scientists, according to a new nationwide survey from KFF and The Undefeated.

Why it matters: The findings reflect well-founded distrust of government and health care institutions, and they underscore the need for credible outreach efforts when a vaccine is distributed. Otherwise, distribution could fail to effectively reach the Black community, which has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

Melania Trump reveals son Barron had COVID-19, opens up about diagnosis

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump disclosed on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement detailing her experiences with the virus. Barron exhibited no symptoms and has since tested negative.

The big picture: President Trump revealed that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The president was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center the following day.

