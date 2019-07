UnitedHealth Group's second-quarter profit increased by 13% year over year to $3.3 billion, and revenue in the quarter rose to almost $61 billion as the health care giant restrained how much it paid for medical and pharmacy claims and sold more of its technology and consulting services.

The bottom line: UnitedHealth, on its own, now represents more than 6% of the entire health care economy. The company's footprint and control of the premium dollar will only grow as it acquires more doctors.