United Technologies, Raytheon reach aerospace mega-merger

Aerospace companies Raytheon Co. and United Technologies have reached an all-stock merger deal, the companies announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The combined entity, Raytheon Technologies Corp., would be the world’s second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales after Boeing, with annual combined revenue of around $74 billion, per the Wall Street Journal. Once the deal closes, likely in the first half of 2020, United shareholders will own 57% of shares and Raytheon shareholders will own 43%, according to CNBC.