Officials warn that Iran-backed hackers are targeting critical U.S. sectors

DOJ. Photo: T.J. Kirkpatrick/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hackers linked to the Iranian government are reportedly involved in an ongoing campaign targeting "a broad range of victims" across the United States, an advisory released Wednesday found.

Why it matters: The advisory, compiled by American, British and Australian officials, outlined the malicious activity perpetrated by the attackers, which date back to at least March of this year.

  • The agencies noted that Iranian Government-sponsored hackers exploited computer vulnerabilities and targeted "multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors," namely the transportation and health care sectors.
  • The hackers leveraged their access for additional operations, including data exfiltration, ransomware and extortion, according to the advisory.

What they're saying: The FBI as well as cybersecurity government agencies in the United Kingdom and Australia "assess the actors are focused on exploiting known vulnerabilities rather than targeting specific sectors," the advisory reads.

  • The agencies "urge critical infrastructure organizations to apply the recommendations listed in the ... advisory to mitigate risk of compromise from Iranian government-sponsored cyber actors," it continued.

Yacob Reyes
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Iranian nationals charged with spreading election disinformation, threatening voters

FBI Director Christopher Wray. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A federal grand jury in New York indicted two Iranian nationals on charges related to a cyber-based disinformation campaign to "undermine voter confidence" and "sow discord" in the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The indictment, unsealed Thursday, alleges that the hackers claimed to be members of the Proud Boys and sent messages to thousands of voters threatening them with "physical injury" if they didn't vote for former President Donald Trump.

Zachary Basu
15 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

