UN experts say Trump's pardon of Blackwater contractors violates international law

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump's pardon of four former Blackwater contractors convicted in the 2007 Nisour Square massacre of Iraqi civilians violated international law, United Nations experts said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Geneva Conventions require countries to "hold war criminals accountable, even when they act as private security contractors," per UN. By pardoning the four men, Trump directly contradicted and violated these obligations, according to the experts.

Flashback: "Nicholas Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder, while Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard were convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter, over the incident in which U.S. contractors opened fire in busy traffic in a Baghdad square and killed 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians," Reuters writes.

What they're saying: "Pardoning the Blackwater contractors is an affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families," said Jelena Aparac, Chair of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries.

  • "Ensuring accountability for such crimes is fundamental to humanity and to the community of nations ... Pardons, amnesties, or any other forms of exculpation for war crimes open doors to future abuses when States contract private military and security companies for inherent state functions."

The big picture: Trump pardoned the contractors last week along with a number of Republicans and Trump loyalists — including longtime associate Roger Stone, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, and Charles Kushner, the father of senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000.
  2. Health: Colorado reports first known U.S. case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: U.K. first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. — Fauci says vaccine numbers below target set for end of December.
  4. Sports: Premier League season at risk after more coronavirus cases detected.
  5. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object to Electoral College certification

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said in a statement Wednesday that he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, alleging that some states failed to follow their election laws and that Big Tech interfered on behalf of Biden.

Why it matters: Hawley is the first senator to say he will object to the certification, joining a group of House Republicans. Biden will still be certified the winner, but the move will force Senate Republicans to go on the record on whether they agree with Trump's baseless allegations — many of which have been thrown out in court — that there was widespread election fraud.

Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Girlfriend told police Nashville man was building bombs year before explosion

Law enforcement officers investigate the house of Anthony Warner. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The girlfriend of Anthony Warner, the man who is believed to have detonated the bomb in Nashville on Christmas Day, warned police officers in August 2019 that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," according to police reports obtained by The Tennessean.

Why it matters: Although the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Warner "was not on our radar" before the explosion, the report from the Metro Nashville Police Department "shows that local and federal authorities were aware of alleged threats he had made," The Tennessean writes.

