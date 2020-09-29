U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Exeter College on Sept. 29. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
The United Kingdom reached a new high for total positive coronavirus cases this last week, per the country's health ministry, and reported a record number of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, per the BBC.
Driving the news: Top scientific advisers warned last week that the U.K. could see up to 50,000 coronavirus cases per day by mid-October if current growth continues.
- The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) found earlier this month that over half of all European Union countries were seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Zoom in: Testing capacity and processed tests have increased nearly continually since May, per the government's count, and hospitalizations and deaths are nowhere near the spikes seen this spring.