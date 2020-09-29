U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases

The United Kingdom reached a new high for total positive coronavirus cases this last week, per the country's health ministry, and reported a record number of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, per the BBC.

Driving the news: Top scientific advisers warned last week that the U.K. could see up to 50,000 coronavirus cases per day by mid-October if current growth continues.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) found earlier this month that over half of all European Union countries were seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Zoom in: Testing capacity and processed tests have increased nearly continually since May, per the government's count, and hospitalizations and deaths are nowhere near the spikes seen this spring.