U.K. surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.K. on Tuesday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths almost a year after the first two cases were reported in the country, according to government figures.

Why it matters: It is the first European country and fifth country in the world to reach the threshold. The country reported 100,162 deaths on Tuesday.

What he's saying: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson took "full responsibility" for the deaths.

  • "I'm sorry to have to tell you that today, the number of deaths recorded from covid in the U.K. has surpassed 100,000, and it's hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic," Johnson said.
  • "The best and most important thing we can all do to honor the memory of those who have died is to work together with ever greater resolve to defeat this disease and that is what we will do."

By the numbers: The U.K. is the fifth country with the most cases with 3,680,134 confirmed as of Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins University data.

The big picture: The U.K. is currently in its third lockdown and battling an increase in infections caused by a new coronavirus variant that is believed to be more transmissible.

  • The U.K. became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December.

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Pandemic fatigue quantified — Coronavirus could be worsening childhood obesity.
  2. Vaccine: Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day — Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variants.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Business: Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign.
  5. World: First U.S. case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil confirmed in Minnesota — Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America.
Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Health

First U.S. case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil confirmed in Minnesota

COVID-19 testing in Minnesota, where officials confirmed the first case of the P.1 variant in the U.S. Photo: Stephen Maturen via Getty

The first case of a coronavirus variant that originated in Brazil has reached the U.S. and was found in Minnesota, state officials announced Monday.

Why it matters: The P.1 variant is one of three spreading rapidly around the world, raising questions about the efficacy of vaccines on different COVID variants and the possibilities of new outbreaks.

Shawna Chen
16 hours ago - World

Anti-curfew protesters clash with police in Netherlands for third night

Protesters set a car on fire during a protest against new coronavirus measures in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty

A weekend of anti-curfew protests carried into Monday as crowds of residents rallied against new coronavirus restrictions and clashed with police in several Netherlands cities.

Why it matters: Dutch police have described the protests, many of which quickly turned into riots, as the worst unrest in four decades, the BBC notes. The country has confirmed nearly a million cases and over 13,500 deaths from COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins.

