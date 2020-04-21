1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

United Auto Workers union endorses Biden

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers union announced Tuesday that it is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in this year's election.

Why it matters: The union is influential in Michigan, a key swing state and hub of the auto industry that President Trump won in 2016. The union represents about 400,000 auto workers and 580,000 retired workers around the country.

Between the lines: The union endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, but 33% of its members voted for Donald Trump in that election, drawn to his message on trade. The state voted for Barack Obama in the previous two presidential elections.

What he's saying: “In these dangerous and difficult times, the country needs a president who will demonstrate clear, stable leadership, less partisan acrimony and more balance to the rights and protections of working Americans,” said Rory Gamble, president of the UAW.

  • “UAW Members need a federal government that ensures that members have both a good job to go to, and that they come home to their families at night having earned a fair day’s wage in a safe and secure place.”

Rebecca Falconer

Biden reports best fundraising month, but lags Trump

Photos: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign raised $46.7 million in March, with 70% of funding coming via online donations as coronavirus lockdowns began to take hold, per a Federal Election Commission filing published Monday.

Why it matters: It's the former vice president's best monthly total of the presidential campaign. But he needs to raise much more to catch up to President Trump's campaign. Biden is $187 million behind Trump and the Republican National Committee, per the New York Times.

Jacob Knutson

Senate Intel affirms that Russia interfered to help Trump in 2016

Sens. Mark Warner (L) and Richard Burr. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fourth volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which focused on a December 2016 intelligence community assessment provided to President Obama.

Why it matters: The bipartisan report affirms the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the election to help President Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, noting that the assessment "reflects proper analytic tradecraft despite being tasked and completed within a compressed timeframe."

Ben Geman

Scientists and climate experts endorse Joe Biden for president

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Over 50 scientists, including prominent climate experts, are out with an open letter endorsing Joe Biden just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Biden is seeking to consolidate support among progressives who prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders' more aggressive climate platform.

