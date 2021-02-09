The UAE's Hope probe makes it to Mars

The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe successfully made it into orbit around Mars Tuesday, vaulting the Arab nation into an elite class of space-faring nations.

Why it matters: With Hope's success, the UAE is now the fifth nation or space agency to operate an orbiter around Mars.

Details: Hope made it into orbit after a long burn that slowed the spacecraft down enough to be captured into orbit by Mars.

The spacecraft is now expected to study the planet's weather conditions and thin atmosphere for about two years.

What's next: It's a busy time at Mars. China's Tianwen-1 mission is expected to make its attempt to orbit Mars tomorrow, and NASA's Perseverance rover is scheduled to land on the Red Planet next week.

Go deeper: The new Mars club