Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The UAE's Hope probe makes it to Mars

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Mars as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe successfully made it into orbit around Mars Tuesday, vaulting the Arab nation into an elite class of space-faring nations.

Why it matters: With Hope's success, the UAE is now the fifth nation or space agency to operate an orbiter around Mars.

Details: Hope made it into orbit after a long burn that slowed the spacecraft down enough to be captured into orbit by Mars.

  • The spacecraft is now expected to study the planet's weather conditions and thin atmosphere for about two years.

What's next: It's a busy time at Mars. China's Tianwen-1 mission is expected to make its attempt to orbit Mars tomorrow, and NASA's Perseverance rover is scheduled to land on the Red Planet next week.

Go deeper: The new Mars club

Go deeper

Glen Johnson
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer says impeachment managers will present "new" evidence at trial

Photo: NIicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Tuesday that House impeachment managers will present some "new" evidence as the Senate begins proceedings for Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: With enough Republicans already signaling they won‘t vote to convict the former president due to procedural concerns, the Senate majority leader is trying to do all he can to focus public attention on the House managers’ case that the former president incited the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: — Axios-Ipsos poll: No shared path back to normalWhere the pandemic has been deadliest.
  2. Vaccine: Uber and Walgreens partner to offer free rides to vaccination sites — Experts say vaccine misinformation crackdown is coming too late — Most seniors aren't vaccinated yet.
  3. Politics: CDC chief: Trump-appointed aides "politically swayed" some COVID guidelines — Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. World: WHO team in Wuhan says it's "extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow