Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Fueling a United Airlines MAX 8 with sustainable aviation fuel on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo courtesy of United Airlines
United Airlines flew the world’s first passenger flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) Wednesday, from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Reagan Washington National.
Driving the news: The 737 MAX 8 flew with a high-ranking delegation aboard, including members of Congress, United CEO Scott Kirby, and partners in the newly expanded Eco-Skies Alliance, which includes companies such as Siemens, Palantir and Salesforce.
The big picture: Aviation is one of several difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the economy, particularly as airlines and plane manufacturers already work to wring every possible efficiency savings out of an airframe, such as building planes with lightweight materials and using more fuel-efficient engines.
Details: Sustainable fuels, which can currently be made from feedstocks like household waste or algae, can already be blended with traditional aviation fuel, known as Avgas. But current regulations limit that SAF mixture to a blend of up to 50% to power routine passenger flights. Burning 100% SAFs as an experimental move marks a new step.
- The flight used 500 gallons of SAF in one engine, and the same amount of conventional jet fuel in the other to prove a lack of operational differences between the two that could affect aircraft performance.
- United boasts that it currently has agreements to purchase about twice as much SAF as “the known agreements of all other global airlines combined,” according to a statement.
- Kirby said it will require $250 billion to scale up SAF production to the point where flights like the one yesterday are routine rather than a rarity to be greeted with a hangar celebration.
Yes, but: While SAFs would help decarbonize air travel, they won't eliminate its carbon footprint, because the amount of emissions depends on the feedstocks used to make the fuel.
What they’re saying: Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), who has advocated for legislation to incentivize SAF research, development and production, told Axios the limiting factor right now is a lack of available sources for making sustainable fuels.
- Overcoming this obstacle, however, is vital, Casten said.
- “I don’t know how you decarbonize [aviation] without SAFs,” he said.
- For example, American Airlines’ plan for reaching net-zero emissions in 2050 relies heavily on SAFs to get there.