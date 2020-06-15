2 hours ago - Economy & Business

United Airlines mortgages its MileagePlus loyalty program to borrow $5 billion

Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

United Airlines said Monday that it secured a $5 billion loan using its MileagePlus loyalty program as collateral and has other assets to pledge if it decides to tap another $4.5 billion from taxpayers to weather the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: While officials at the Chicago-based airline said there's early evidence of a modest rebound in air travel, their goal is to build a $17 billion cash cushion by the end of the third quarter — three times their normal liquidity balance.

Details: The MileagePlus loyalty program is one of United's most valuable assets, spinning off $5.3 billion in cash and $1.8 billion in EBITDA profit each year, and is worth an estimated $20 billion, according to company officials.

  • The revenue comes as consumers redeem frequent-flier miles for trips, credit card purchases, hotels, car rentals and other items from United's non-airline partners.
  • While some bankrupt airlines have used their frequent-flier programs as collateral to obtain financing in the past, United said its deal is uniquely structured so it will not give up any operating control — or equity — to its lenders.
  • Goldman Sachs, Barclays Bank and Morgan Stanley are providing the loan.

What to watch: United says it has other collateral such as airport gates, slots and routes to secure a future $4.5 billion Treasury loan, should it need to under the CARES Act.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,944,236 — Total deaths: 434,060 — Total recoveries — 3,796,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,095,043 — Total deaths: 115,747 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: Surprise medical bills in the coronavirus era.
  5. 🏀 Sports: NBA players divided on resuming season.
3 hours ago - Sports

NBA players divided on resuming season amid pandemic and protests

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NBA's ambitious plan to resume the season at Walt Disney World hit an impasse over the weekend, with the two crises that have shaken the U.S. — the pandemic and the protests — causing division amongst the ranks.

The state of play: Last week, the NBA's board of governors approved the league's return-to-play plan, followed by the NBA players' association one day later — but a number of players have begun asking themselves: do we actually want to participate in this?

