United Airlines will require passengers to affirm they are healthy

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Images

United Airlines on Wednesday became the first major U.S. airline to ask all passengers to complete a health self-assessment during the check-in process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: To reassure the public it's safe to fly, battered airlines are stepping up their cleaning and disinfection procedures. Most carriers are requiring employees and passengers to wear masks and now United is going a step further by asking travelers to confirm they are healthy.

How it works: Whether checking in online, at a kiosk or in person at the airport, passengers would be required to accept United's "Ready-to-Fly" checklist that includes confirmation that you:

  • will wear a face mask.
  • haven't been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 21 days.
  • haven't had symptoms or been in close contact with someone who tested positive in the past 14 days.
  • haven't been denied boarding by another airline for medical reasons.

The bottom line: United says customers that are unable to confirm these requirements and choose not to travel will be able to reschedule their flights.

  • The company didn't respond to a request for more details on what happens if passengers refuse to answer, or refuse to wear a mask onboard the plane.

Fadel Allassan
Trump says he will "not even consider" renaming bases named for Confederate leaders

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he will "not even consider" renaming the 10 U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate leaders.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Monday he's open to a "bipartisan discussion" about renaming the military bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Zoom closes account of U.S.-based Chinese activist after Tiananmen event

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The U.S. video-conferencing company Zoom closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Zoom has faced growing scrutiny over security concerns and its ties to China, which forbids free discussion of the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy movement.

Courtenay Brown
Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year

Fed chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Federal Reserve via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve expects the economy will shrink by 6.5% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, before growing 5% next year, according to new projections released Wednesday.

The state of play: It also predicts unemployment rate will drop to a still-elevated rate of 9.3% this year. By 2022, it expects the unemployment rate to be 5.5% — still higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%.

