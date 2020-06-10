United Airlines on Wednesday became the first major U.S. airline to ask all passengers to complete a health self-assessment during the check-in process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: To reassure the public it's safe to fly, battered airlines are stepping up their cleaning and disinfection procedures. Most carriers are requiring employees and passengers to wear masks and now United is going a step further by asking travelers to confirm they are healthy.

How it works: Whether checking in online, at a kiosk or in person at the airport, passengers would be required to accept United's "Ready-to-Fly" checklist that includes confirmation that you:

will wear a face mask.

haven't been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 21 days.

haven't had symptoms or been in close contact with someone who tested positive in the past 14 days.

haven't been denied boarding by another airline for medical reasons.

The bottom line: United says customers that are unable to confirm these requirements and choose not to travel will be able to reschedule their flights.