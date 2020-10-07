58 mins ago - Health

COVID-19 is accelerating an unfair future

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is revealing entrenched inequalities in everything from health care to economic opportunity.

Why it matters: The growing sense that there is something fundamentally unfair about American life is one of the biggest challenges the country faces. If COVID-19 is permitted to widen those inequalities unchecked, the political and economic ramifications could be dire.

Driving the news: After an unprecedented course of treatment that included an experimental therapy, President Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital this week, proclaiming on Twitter: "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life."

  • While few would argue the president of the United States doesn't deserve world-class medical treatment, it did not escape notice that few if any of the 7.5 million Americans who have been sickened by COVID-19 received such assistance in their fight against the coronavirus.
  • A New York Times investigation estimated Trump's treatment so far would have cost more than $100,000 in the American health care system.
  • "A portion of the people who are severely symptomatic don't have access to health care," Josh Barocas, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, told STAT News. "And they are the population that is just being decimated by this."

Details: The Kaiser Family Foundation has found the COVID-19 death rate is more than twice as high for Black patients and almost twice as high for American Indian and Alaska Native patients.

Between the lines: There's no greater inequality than who lives and who dies, but the economic impact of COVID-19 has been just as unfair.

Situational awareness: Should further stimulus spending be put off until after the election — as President Trump seemed to argue yesterday, before apparently changing his mind — the recovery gap will likely worsen.

Perhaps nowhere is the unfairness of COVID-19 more apparent than among children, the one age group in America that has no direct political voice.

  • Most public school districts around the U.S. are relying at least partially on remote schooling, and with cases still high and winter on the way, the situation seems unlikely to improve.
  • But the burden of the COVID-19 schooling failures is falling disproportionately on Black and Hispanic students, who are three times more likely than white students to start the school year remotely.
  • The long-term economic effects for the U.S. of millions of students losing access to decent education could run to the trillions. But past historical examples like the London blitz in WWII and Hurricane Katrina indicate that individual students who lose months or more of schooling may never fully recover.

Be smart: It would be a mistake to imagine the weight of this unfairness will go unnoticed.

The bottom line: The U.S. was already facing a future where a combination of technology and policy threatened to lock the country into ever-worsening inequality. Now the pandemic may be accelerating the arrival of that future.

Marisa Fernandez
7 hours ago - Health

Indian Health Service fights coronavirus with fewer resources

Axios' Caitlin Owens (left) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.). Photo: Axios

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) at an Axios event on Wednesday advocated for better technology and more funding for the Indian Health Service to fight the coronavirus, after the lags in care disproportionately affected the death and case rate of Native Americans.

The big picture: The death rates for alcohol-related illnesses, diabetes and liver disease are already three to five times higher for Native Americans, who largely rely on Indian Health Service hospitals, than for other races combined, the New York Times reports.

Sam Baker
14 hours ago - Health

The cost of Washington's coronavirus failures

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the coronavirus is already making the pandemic worse in his own backyard, and the failure to reach a deal on a new round of stimulus will likely make it worse all across the country, for months.

Why it matters: Heading into the winter months without a new round of stimulus in place will leave vulnerable workers without a financial safety net if they get sick — and because of that, experts say, it will likely make the pandemic itself worse.

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand now has active no coronavirus cases in the community after the final six people linked to the Auckland cluster recovered, the country's Health Ministry confirmed in an email Wednesday.

The big picture: The country's second outbreak won't officially be declared closed until there have been "no new cases for two incubation periods," the ministry said. Auckland will join the rest of NZ in enjoying no domestic restrictions from late Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, declaring that NZ had "beat the virus again."

