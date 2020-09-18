1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment drop-off reverses course

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Americans were starting to fall off the rolls of unemployment. But Thursday's claims report shows the drop-off hasn't just stalled out — the trend continues to reverse course.

Why it matters: Skepticism about the underlying data remains. But economists are still worried about the high level of Americans relying on some form of unemployment benefits, which is once again rising six months after the pandemic hit, even as the economy has reopened.

By the numbers: Roughly 14.5 million workers were collecting benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits to gig workers, the self-employed and others with limited work history, as of the week ending in Aug. 29.

  • That’s a drop-off from the prior week’s figure, but is still likely overstated.
  • A Labor Department spokesperson told WSJ that it's monitoring the PUA program and working with states where some of the numbers appear to be inflated.

Between the lines: A separate program designed to be tapped once regular unemployment benefits have been exhausted hit its highest level since it was established: 1.5 million people are now receiving benefits through that program.

What they’re saying: The rise in people in the extended unemployment benefits program "means ranks of the 'permanently unemployed' continue to increase," Robert Frick, an economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a statement.

  • That — plus the uptick in overall Americans receiving some form of unemployment — "add up to a situation where quick advances in driving down unemployment are stalling, and we can now expect tougher going, especially without more stimulus and a faster decline in COVID-19 cases."

What to watch: New state-level unemployment data is out later this morning. It's the most comprehensive look at how states’ labor markets fared in August.

  • 1 stat to go: Here's how quickly the pandemic shifted the ground for states across the country. 18 states both saw their lowest level of unemployment ever and their highest level of unemployment ever this year. (h/t AEI economist Ben Ippolito)

Rashaan Ayesh
Sep 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

DeSantis to end federal unemployment program, saying Florida can't afford it

Trump speaks with DeSantis at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, Sept. 8. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) plans to terminate a Trump program that supports unemployment benefits for out-of-work Floridians because the state's jobless program doesn't have the resources to qualify for the federal assistance, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Florida is among the first states to stop the program because of the cost. The state doesn't pay its unemployed workers enough to meet the 25% matching requirement, so people will lose out on an extra $300 a week made possible by President Trump's executive order, Politico notes.

Courtenay Brown
Sep 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

Fed upgrades expectations for pandemic-hit economy

Jerome Powell testifies before Congress in June. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Pool/ AFP via Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy will shrink by 3.7% this year — a rosier outlook than the 6.5% contraction initially projected in June.

Why it matters: The economy is still wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, but has rebounded faster than some anticipated. Signs still suggest the recovery could stall out. The August unemployment rate is already lower than where the Fed, in June, said it would be by year-end.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump blames "blue states" for high coronavirus cases in U.S.

President Trump said in a press conference Wednesday that the U.S. coronavirus death toll is "very low ... if you take the blue states out," while defending the nation's response to the pandemic compared to other countries around the world.

Why it matters: Of the top five states with the largest death tolls from the virus, three have Democratic governors, suggesting there is little relation between the spread of the virus and the political parties of state leaders.

