1 hour ago - Economy & Business

There are twice as many unemployment claims as unemployed people

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Thursday's jobs report from the Labor Department showed the U.S. added nearly 5 million jobs in June, leaving 17.8 million people unemployed, but the Labor Department also reported that more than 31 million people were receiving unemployment benefits and an additional 6 million had applied as of June 27.

What happened: The CARES Act allowed for Americans who would not typically be eligible for unemployment assistance to qualify for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, including part-time workers and the self-employed.

  • Over the past month, as municipalities around the nation have removed "stay at home" orders, the number of people receiving PUA has swelled, from 9.7 million on May 23 to 12.9 million — the opposite of what was expected.
  • Additionally, at least 1 million Americans have filed jobless claims for 15 straight weeks.
  • The number of people approved for and receiving traditional unemployment benefits declined by less than 1 million from May 16 to June 13, the last date for which data was available.

What it means: The decline in unemployment seems to largely be the result of classification rather than an improved jobs market — people who had been classified as unemployed are returning to work but those who are now losing their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic are often classified as "out of the labor force," not unemployed.

  • "In June, there were 17.8 million workers who were officially unemployed, but there were an additional 2.0 million workers who were temporarily unemployed but who were being misclassified as 'employed not at work,'” Economic Policy Institute economists Heidi Shierholz and Elise Gould write.
  • "And 5.0 million who were out of work as a result of the virus were being counted as having dropped out of the labor force. Altogether, that is 24.5 million workers who are either officially unemployed or otherwise out of work as a result of the virus."
  • "If all these workers were taken into account, the unemployment rate would be a whopping 15.0%."

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion deal

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uber has agreed to acquire food delivery company Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: This is the latest merger for the food delivery space as the sector undergoes an ongoing market consolidation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Analysts expect soaring stock market despite slashed earnings forecasts

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite cutting expectations for companies' earnings by the most in history and revenue by the most since 2009, Wall Street analysts are getting increasingly bullish on the overall direction of the U.S. stock market.

What's happening: Equity analysts are expecting earnings in the second quarter to fall by 43.8% — the most since 2008's fourth quarter 69.1% decline.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow