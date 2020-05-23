The United Nation's disarmament chief warned the U.N. Security Council on Friday of a rise in cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with a 600% jump in malicious emails, AP reports.

Why it matters: Izumi Nakamitsu told the council that the uptick in attacks and vulnerability follows increased global digital dependency. She noted, "There have also been worrying reports of [cyber] attacks against health care organizations and medical research facilities worldwide" and other infrastructure since the virus outbreak.

Details: Nakamitsu said that one attack is estimated every 39 seconds. Roughly 90 countries around the world are still only in early stages of addressing cybersecurity issues, she noted, citing the International Telecommunications Union.

The state of play: Russia did not attend the informal virtual meeting, however, the 14 other council nations were present.