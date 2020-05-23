2 hours ago - Technology

U.N. warns of growing cyberattacks during global pandemic

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The United Nation's disarmament chief warned the U.N. Security Council on Friday of a rise in cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with a 600% jump in malicious emails, AP reports.

Why it matters: Izumi Nakamitsu told the council that the uptick in attacks and vulnerability follows increased global digital dependency. She noted, "There have also been worrying reports of [cyber] attacks against health care organizations and medical research facilities worldwide" and other infrastructure since the virus outbreak.

Details: Nakamitsu said that one attack is estimated every 39 seconds. Roughly 90 countries around the world are still only in early stages of addressing cybersecurity issues, she noted, citing the International Telecommunications Union.

The state of play: Russia did not attend the informal virtual meeting, however, the 14 other council nations were present.

  • Russia said it did not attend because Estonia, the U.K. and U.S. violated "the established practice" that all council members attend formal meetings after the three countries opted out of attending a Russian-sponsored meeting on Crimea Thursday.
  • In March, the three nations accused Russia’s military intelligence of cyberattacks against government and media websites in Georgia.
  • Moscow then accused an unnamed “'elite’ minority,” of actively pursuing “the militarization of cyberspace by pushing forward the concept of 'preventive military cyber strikes,’ including against critical infrastructure,” per AP.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 5,240,905 — Total deaths: 338,762 — Total recoveries — 2,075,914Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,602,148 — Total deaths: 96,013 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus — Hydroxychloroquine usage linked to increased risk of death.
  4. Federal government: HHS watchdog to audit $50 billion in health care bailout fundsTrump calls for churches to reopen "right now."
  5. States: DOJ warns L.A. against "long-term" lockdown, as county reopens Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order until June 12.
  6. World: Coronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries — Africa reaches a new milestone as cases exceed 100,000.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Some countries are hardly testing for COVID-19 at all

Data: IRC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus testing is barely scratching the surface in much of the developing world.

By the numbers: Americans are more than 200 times as likely to have been tested as people in countries like Nigeria and Somalia, according to data compiled by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

What's driving Biden's strength with seniors

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's declining support among older voters since the coronavirus took hold is well documented, but new data offers a clearer understanding of why that's happening — and how it could impact the November election.

The big picture: Among the 65+ crowd, it's women driving the exodus. Joe Biden's appeal with senior men climbed during his surprise comeback to be the presumed Democratic nominee, but not necessarily at Trump's expense — and new polling suggests it may be ebbing in any case.

