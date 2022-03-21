UN chief warns Russia's war in Ukraine could set back climate goals

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In a major speech Monday morning, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine could set back the climate agenda and spark a global food crisis.

Driving the news: Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, and food prices are rising around the world as supplies are cut off.

On the energy front, Europe is speeding up its transition to clean energy in order to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas.

But in the U.S., many policymakers are showing a renewed enthusiasm for oil and gas development, including exporting more liquified natural gas to Europe.

What they're saying: "As major economies pursue an 'all-of-the-above' strategy to replace Russian fossil fuels, short-term measures might create long-term fossil fuel dependence and close the window to 1.5 degrees," Guterres said.

"Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use."

"This is madness.”

By the numbers: The planet has already warmed by about 1.1°C above preindustrial levels, and the latest research shows the 1.5°C threshold could be breached between 2030-2035 based on emissions trends.

The bottom line: The science is clear and so is the math, Guterres said. "We are sleepwalking to climate catastrophe."