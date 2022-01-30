Sign up for our daily briefing

Ukraine's envoy to Washington says "there is no friction" with U.S.

Ivana Saric

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova sought to minimize reports of tensions between Washington and Kyiv and batted away suggestions that her government is "downplaying the risk" of a Russian invasion during an appearance Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric on the possibility of a Russian invasion has contrasted starkly at times with that of the U.S. and other allies.

State of play: President Biden has made clear that he believes a Russian invasion could be likely. But during a phone call with Biden last week, Zelensky pushed back against the U.S. assessment of an "imminent" threat.

  • Zelensky did so again during a press conference with foreign reporters on Friday, noting, "we don't need this panic."

The big picture: Asked by host Margaret Brennan why Zelenksy is "downplaying the risk" of invasion, Markarova replied, "We're not downplaying the risk."

  • "We actually see the situation the same way and we see the build up and we also know what Russia is capable of, because they have attacked us already...at the same time, in order to defend our country, we cannot afford to panic."
  • "There is no friction," Markarova said, adding that "we can have some discussions and we can have difference of opinions. But United States is our strategic partner, and I would even say strategic friend."
  • She added that U.S.—Ukraine relations over the past year have been at their "highest level" in three decades.

What they're saying: "With the United States, especially and with other partners and allies, we may have difference of opinions on when to introduce sanctions, we may have difference of opinions on some issues, but those are friendly, open and candid discussions," Markarova said.

  • Asked about a letter sent by the chairman of Ukraine's parliament to eight U.S. senators outlining specific requests for assistance and whether the White House's commitments were "not sufficient," Markarova countered that these issues were part of the discussions between Biden and Zelensky.
  • "We are merely discussing what we already agreed with the United States, and we are discussing how to implement it."

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 51 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England

A resident walks down a Boston street on Jan. 29. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard hit the region on Saturday, with Boston tying its record for the most snow to fall in one day, at 23.6 inches, and recording its sixth-largest snowstorm of all time.

The latest: Reports of 16 to 30 inches of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Boston office. Parts of Maine also picked up more than a foot of snow.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

The shifting definition of fully vaccinated

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated" is evolving even as the CDC has remained careful not to change it officially.

Why it matters: CDC officials have been balancing the job of convincing Americans who've already gotten two doses of the importance of boosters with getting many Americans who still need their first doses to get their shots at all.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Sara FischerMargaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Crypto leads to massive surge in online scams

Expand chart
Reproduced from FTC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bogus cryptocurrency investments led to an unprecedented increase in online scams last year, according to new data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency is an easy target because while it's surging in popularity, there's still a lot of confusion about how it works.

Go deeper (2 min. read)