Ukrainian president Zelensky tests positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

What he's saying: "There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate myself, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!" Zelensky posted on Twitter.

The big picture: The news comes while Ukraine is in a constitutional crisis. Zelensky last week asked parliament to dissolve the constitutional court after it blocked key anti-corruption reforms.