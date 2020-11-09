Ukrainian president Zelensky tests positive for coronavirus

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
What he's saying: "There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate myself, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!" Zelensky posted on Twitter.
The big picture: The news comes while Ukraine is in a constitutional crisis. Zelensky last week asked parliament to dissolve the constitutional court after it blocked key anti-corruption reforms.