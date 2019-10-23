Judge orders State Department to turn over Ukraine records in 30 days

A federal judge on Wednesday gave the State Department 30 days to start producing documents related to the administration's relationship with Ukraine, including communications between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the AP reports

Why it matters: The records, which were sought via a Freedom of Information Act request by ethics watchdog American Oversight, could shed more light on the White House's alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump's political rivals, which are now at the center of an impeachment inquiry.

Go deeper: Diplomat testifies Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden, DNC investigations