Report: Mike Pompeo's former top aide resigned over Ukraine

Ambassador Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, aired concerns about an increasingly politicized State Department to House committees leading an impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Wednesday, excerpts of his prepared remarks released to news outlets show.

What he's saying: McKinley said he abruptly resigned last week after the State Department did not publicly support former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, following Trump disparaging her on a July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president, the New York Times reports. McKinley said the State Department had discouraged diplomats from testifying to House investigators, per the Times.