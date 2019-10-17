Report: Mike Pompeo's former top aide resigned over Ukraine

Ambassador Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, aired concerns about an increasingly politicized State Department to House committees leading an impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Wednesday, excerpts of his prepared remarks released to news outlets show.
What he's saying: McKinley said he abruptly resigned last week after the State Department did not publicly support former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, following Trump disparaging her on a July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president, the New York Times reports. McKinley said the State Department had discouraged diplomats from testifying to House investigators, per the Times.
What he's saying: Per NPR, McKinley said during his testimony, "The timing of my resignation was the result of two overriding concerns: the failure, in my view, of the State Department to offer support to Foreign Service employees caught up in the impeachment inquiry on Ukraine; and second, by what appears to be the utilization of our ambassadors overseas to advance domestic political objectives."
"I was disturbed by the implication that the foreign governments were being approached to procure negative information on political opponents. I was convinced that this would also have a serious impact on foreign service morale and the integrity of our work overseas.
"Since I began my career in 1982, I have served my country and every President loyally. Undercurrent circumstances, however, I could no longer look the other way as colleagues are denied the professional support and respect they deserve from us all." — Excerpt of McKinley's testimony
The state of play: The White House has refused to comply with House investigations into whether Trump jeopardized national security by allegedly pressing Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine.
