House Democrat says all Ukraine witness transcripts will be released

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that “all transcripts” of depositions related to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump "will eventually be scrubbed for classified information and made available for the American public to see."

Why it matters: Some have criticized House Democrats investigating Trump and Ukraine for conducting all witness depositions behind closed doors and selectively leaking certain excerpts to the media. Himes explained that the depositions are private because witnesses may discuss classified information and also because it's important to prevent Trump allies who are being questioned from coordinating their testimonies.

