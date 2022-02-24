Ukraine game studio asks fans to donate to country’s military

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukraine’s most prominent video game studio, GSC Game World, appealed to the game industry and its fans to donate money to support their country’s military.

Why it matters: The unprecedented plea came hours after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

What they’re saying: “The future is unknown, but we are sure of our Armed Forces and country,” the studio said in a tweet.

“We thus address all of our colleagues in the gaming industry: players, bloggers or anyone who sees this post in their newsfeed: share this, do not stand aside[.] And help those in need.”

Last week, a rep for GSC declined to comment to Axios about the Kyiv-based studio’s preparations for a possible invasion, but any caution has given way to a plea for support posted to the game’s Discord, Reddit and Twitter feed.

GSC’s newest game, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was meant to be a marquee PC and console release this spring, before it was delayed last month.

Between the lines: Game developers and tech workers, like millions of other people in Ukraine, have been grappling for weeks with how to deal with what used to be just the threat of Russian invasion.

Last week, some told Axios they were leaving the country, hoping for the best and despondent about leaving their home.

More industry reaction to the invasion:

Screenshot: @VostokGames

Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.