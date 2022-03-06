U.S. in talks to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, Blinken says

The U.S. is looking at ways that it can help facilitate the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Why it matters: In the absence of a no-fly zone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded European countries to provide Ukraine with fighter jets to help fend off Russia's aerial assault.

A proposed deal that would have seen former Eastern Bloc countries in the EU deliver Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine fell apart earlier this month.

The big picture: U.S. officials said Saturday that they are exploring a deal with Poland in which the latter would supply Ukraine with the used Russian warplanes in exchange for American F-16 jet fighters, the Wall Street Journal reported.