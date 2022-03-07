Ukraine off to fast start at the Paralympics in Beijing

The Paralympics began Friday with IPC president Andrew Parsons rebuking Russia.

What they're saying: "I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now. The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate. The Olympic Truce for peace ... must be respected and observed, not violated."

The backdrop: The Games opened a day after the IPC banned the Russian and Belarusian delegations from competing — a result of athletes using their voice to effect change.

