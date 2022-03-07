Ukraine off to fast start at the Paralympics in Beijing
The Paralympics began Friday with IPC president Andrew Parsons rebuking Russia.
What they're saying: "I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now. The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate. The Olympic Truce for peace ... must be respected and observed, not violated."
The backdrop: The Games opened a day after the IPC banned the Russian and Belarusian delegations from competing — a result of athletes using their voice to effect change.
More Paralympics:
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine's fast start: Ukraine is the only nation with a podium sweep (men's biathlon sprint), and its eight medals are tied for third behind only China (25) and Canada (12).
- 🥇 Chasing history: Team USA's Oksana Masters, who was born in Ukraine, won biathlon gold and cross-country silver, giving her nine Winter medals. She's four shy of tying the American women's record and has up to five events left.
- 🇨🇳 Censorship: China's live broadcast didn't translate Parsons' remarks about Russia. China also pulled Premier League coverage this weekend over Ukraine support.