Ukraine off to fast start at the Paralympics in Beijing

Jeff Tracy
Flag bearer Maksym Yarovyi and Team Ukraine during the Opening Ceremony
Flag bearer Maksym Yarovyi and Team Ukraine during the Opening Ceremony. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Paralympics began Friday with IPC president Andrew Parsons rebuking Russia.

What they're saying: "I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now. The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate. The Olympic Truce for peace ... must be respected and observed, not violated."

The backdrop: The Games opened a day after the IPC banned the Russian and Belarusian delegations from competing — a result of athletes using their voice to effect change.

More Paralympics:

  • 🇺🇦 Ukraine's fast start: Ukraine is the only nation with a podium sweep (men's biathlon sprint), and its eight medals are tied for third behind only China (25) and Canada (12).
  • 🥇 Chasing history: Team USA's Oksana Masters, who was born in Ukraine, won biathlon gold and cross-country silver, giving her nine Winter medals. She's four shy of tying the American women's record and has up to five events left.
  • 🇨🇳 Censorship: China's live broadcast didn't translate Parsons' remarks about Russia. China also pulled Premier League coverage this weekend over Ukraine support.
