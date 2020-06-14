1 hour ago - World

Ukraine seizes $5 million bribe related to Burisma founder

Mykola Zlochevsky, founder of the Burisma Holdings. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ukrainian law enforcement officials announced on Saturday that they were offered $5 million in bribes to end a probe into Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of energy company Burisma, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Nazar Kholodnytsky, the head of Ukraine’s national anti-corruption bureau, stressed that the bribe had no connection to former Burisma board member Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

  • “Let’s put an end to this once and for all. Biden Jr. and Biden Sr. do not appear in this particular proceeding,” Kholodnytsky said, according to Reuters.

Details: The case related to Zlochevsky involved allegations of bank fraud. Three people have been detained over the alleged bribe, including one current and former tax official.

  • About $5 million was allegedly offered to anti-corruption officials, while another $1 million was intended for an official acting as a middleman.
  • Officials displayed plastic bags filled with the cash during Saturday's press conference. It was the largest cash bribe ever seized in Ukraine.
  • Burisma said in a statement that it had nothing to do with the bribe.

The big picture: Burisma gained worldwide notoriety during the 2019 impeachment inquiry into President Trump over allegations he attempted to pressure the Ukrainian government into opening an investigation into Hunter Biden to damage Joe Biden before the November presidential election.

  • The former top prosecutor in Ukraine launched an audit of thousands of old case files and told Reuters earlier this month that there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden.

James Clyburn: "Nobody is going to defund the police"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) pushed back on the idea of defunding the police on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, insisting that "police have a role to play" and that the system can be restructured and reimagined in order to respond to the current crisis.

Why it matters: Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American in Congress and an important voice in the effort to reform policing at the federal level. He and other Democratic leaders, including Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have voiced opposition to the idea of defunding or abolishing police departments pushed by activists in recent weeks.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,810,630— Total deaths: 430,550 — Total recoveries — 3,721,731Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,074,526 — Total deaths: 115,436 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. States: Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus trackerNew York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: Russia doubles death toll after scrutiny from WHOIndia reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Business: The pandemic has unleashed a new wave of fraud.
Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot is set ablaze during a protest over his death on Saturday night. Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlanta Police have terminated the employment of the white officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, as the restaurant where the unarmed black man died was set ablaze during a protest Saturday night, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: The death of Brooks triggered a wave of unrest in Atlanta on Saturday night, with the Wendy's restaurant where 27-year-old died the previous evening set ablaze during a demonstration as protesters blocked traffic on a highway close by, AP reports.

