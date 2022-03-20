Zelensky announces ban on 11 Ukrainian political parties with ties to Russia
Ukraine plans to ban 11 political parties with ties to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video released via Telegram on Sunday.
Driving the news: "Any activity of politicians aimed at splitting or collaborating will not succeed," Zelensky said.
- The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to ban the activity of Opposition Party —For Life, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists Party and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, Zelensky said.