Boris Johnson's government is scaring investors away from the pound

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Currency traders are aggressively pricing in a no-deal Brexit scenario after remarks over the weekend from the U.K.'s new leadership coalition, headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and are selling the pound as a result.

What's happening: Michael Gove, who is in charge of planning for a possible no-deal exit from the EU, has said the British government is "working on the assumption" that it will leave without a deal.