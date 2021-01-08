U.K. approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

U.K. health regulators on Friday approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, making it the third vaccine to gain approval in the country.

Why it matters: The U.K. is the first country to have three approved vaccines — from Pfizer, Oxford-AstraZeneca and now Moderna — a milestone that comes as a new and highly infectious variant of the coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire.

The British government has already ordered 7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and is expecting to purchase 10 million additional shots.

Supplies are not expected to arrive until the spring.

By the numbers: The U.K. has reported more than 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 78,600 deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.