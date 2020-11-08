Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
The British government will spend £170 million ($220 million) on providing free meals to poor children and their families during the holidays, following a child hunger campaign by soccer star Marcus Rashford, AP reports.
The big picture: The program was spurred by a petition from the 23-year-old Manchester United forward and garnered more than 1 million signatures after initially being rejected by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. It will affect nearly 1.7 million children in the U.K. over the next 12 months, Rashford said.
- It's the second time Rashford has pressured Johnson's government into changing it's child poverty policies, after it extended a voucher program for free school meals over the summer.
- "I had a good conversation with the prime minister to better understand the proposed plan, and I very much welcome the steps that have been taken to combat child food poverty in the U.K.,” Rashford tweeted Saturday.