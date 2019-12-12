U.K. election: Exit poll shows landslide win for Boris Johnson's Conservatives

Polls have closed in the U.K.'s general election and a key BBC exit poll suggests Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on track for the parliamentary majority he has desperately sought to "get Brexit done."

Why it matters: If the results hold, Johnson will have far exceeded expectations and should be able to easily pass his Brexit deal. It would be the biggest Conservative majority since Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's 1987 victory, and a disaster for the opposition Labour Party and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn.