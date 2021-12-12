U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases

The U.K. government on Sunday raised its official coronavirus alert level, citing an increase in cases largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The country first detected the new strain late last month in two travelers returning from Southern Africa. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reintroduced COVID-related restrictions to curb infections.

Earlier this week, the U.K. published a report that estimated that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are only about 30% effective against symptomatic infection with Omicron, and the AstraZeneca vaccine isn't effective at all.

U.K. health officials reiterated that people should continue to take "sensible precautions," adding that it is "extremely important" to receive the COVID vaccine.

What they're saying: "Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.