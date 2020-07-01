1 hour ago - World

U.K. offers citizenship path to Hongkongers due to China's security law

Dave Lawler, author of World

British PM Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street this morning. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced China's new security law for Hong Kong and said the U.K. would offer residency and a path to citizenship to eligible residents of the semi-autonomous city — potentially numbering in the millions.

What they're saying: Johnson accused China of a "serious breach" of the terms under which the U.K. returned the city in 1997. China pledged to maintain Hong Kong's independent legal system and political freedoms for a period of 50 years.

Details: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab then described a "bespoke immigration route" for which nearly three million Hong Kongers could be eligible.

  • Those with British National Overseas (BNO) status — granted to those living in Hong Kong prior to the 1997 handover — and their dependents will have "right to remain" in the U.K. for five years, during which time they can work or study.
  • They will then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship.
  • Raab added that there will be no quotas. That means the 350,000 holders of BNO passports, plus the 2.6 million eligible to apply for them, could all potentially become U.K. citizens, along with their dependents, per the BBC's Stephen McDonell.

What to watch: "The Chinese Government has been publicly furious with the UK for even threatening just such a move and warned London not to proceed or risk unspecified retribution. Now that this has happened we're waiting for China's response," McDonell writes.

Go deeper: New Hong Kong law sets harsh penalties for broadly defined political crimes

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianDave Lawler
22 hours ago - World

New Hong Kong law sets harsh penalties for broadly defined political crimes

An advertisement from the government promoting the new law in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong's government released the text of a new national security law imposed by Beijing just as the law came into force on Tuesday.

What it says: The law defines crimes such as terrorism and sedition broadly, but mandates harsh sentences — in many cases life imprisonment — for those found to have committed them. It will be enforced by a National Security Committee, headed by Hong Kong's chief executive, without any input from the judiciary.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 30, 2020 - World

China passes sweeping Hong Kong national security law

Pro-democracy supporters hold a Hong Kong Independence flag and shout slogans during a rally against the national security law as riot police secure an area in a shopping mall in the city on Tuesday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers passed a sweeping national security law on Tuesday that gives China more powers over the territory, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment since 2019 on Hong Kong's independent legal system has prompted huge pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub. The law that bypassed Hong Kong's legislature criminalizes sedition, foreign influence and secession in the city. The U.S. is rescinding Hong Kong's special trade status in response to the move.

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - World

Hong Kong police make first security law arrest

Riot police deploy pepper spray as protesters rally against the new national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong police announced on Wednesday their first arrest under the new security law as officers used pepper spray to break up a rally by pro-democracy protesters elsewhere in the city, images from the scene show.

Why it matters: The law, passed by Chinese lawmakers Tuesday, is a further encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system and the autonomy the territory had retained since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

