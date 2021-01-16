Uganda's election: Museveni declared winner, Wine claims fraud

Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of a sixth presidential term on Saturday, with official results giving him 59% to 35% for Bobi Wine, the singer-turned-opposition leader.

Why it matters: This announcement was predictable, as the election was neither free nor fair and Museveni had no intention of surrendering power after 35 years. But Wine — who posed a strong challenged to Museveni, particularly in urban areas, and was beaten and arrested during the campaign — has said he will present evidence of fraud. The big question is whether he will mobilize mass resistance in the streets.

Driving the news:

Wine's home was raided by the military on Friday after he rejected the preliminary results of the election. He was not arrested, but several of his allies were reportedly detained in the aftermath of Thursday's vote.

Uganda remains under an internet blackout. Both the U.S. and EU canceled plans to dispatch election observers due to government obstruction.

Since independence in 1962, Uganda has never seen a peaceful transfer of power.

