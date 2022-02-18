Sign up for our daily briefing

Ubisoft cites new games' longer playing times as a sign of success

Stephen Totilo

Mega-publisher Ubisoft boasted Thursday that players of late 2021's Far Cry 6 game spent more time in it than they did Far Cry 5.

Why it matters: The detail, one of many playing time stats promoted by Ubisoft in recent years, supports the company's concept that the more time its players spend in a game leads to more money spent in-game, t00.

The details: Ubisoft said Far Cry 6 players have spent 45% more time, on average, in that game than players spent in Far Cry 5.

  • It also said average playing time in Ubisoft Annecy’s Riders Republic was up 60% compared to that studio’s prior game.
  • In both cases, it also reported rises in PRI, or player recurring investment. Read: how much money a player is spending on extra content for the game beyond the initial purchase.
  • For FC6 vs FC5, Ubisoft said PRI was up 30%.

The big picture: The stats that a gaming company boasts show how it measures success — and maybe even explain how the company’s games are designed.

Between the lines: Ubisoft has been promoting swelling playing times at least since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, coinciding with its games getting larger and taking longer to complete.

  • The company’s thinking: the longer people play, the more likely they are to spend more in the game.
  • While some fans and critics have complained about the bigger games (and while some love it), the company seems to have benefitted.
  • During a call with investors Thursday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, already 130+ hours long and repeatedly expanded with more free and paid content, passed the $1 billion “consumer revenue” mark in December. He said it's a first for the top-selling franchise.

Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
49 mins ago - World

U.S. says Putin is putting Ukraine invasion plan in motion

Blinken addresses the UN Security Council. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

Senior U.S. officials pivoted Thursday from warning of the threat that Russia could soon invade Ukraine to the firm expectation the invasion is about to begin.

What they're saying: “If Russia doesn’t invade, we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Secretary of State Tony Blinken said today. But both he and President Biden made quite clear that they believe Vladimir Putin has chosen war, and Blinken went so far as to present the playbook the U.S. expects Putin to follow.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

FBI sounds alarm as QR code usage soars

Expand chart
Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.

  • Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.

By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.

  • That’s expected to rise to 100 million by 2025.

Of note: During the pandemic, many restaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes that diners scan to peruse food and drink options.

  • Marketers are now poised to embrace the “gamification” of QR codes, encouraging users to scan them to get deals, product details and reviews, according to eMarketer.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the risks.

Threat level: The FBI issued an alert in January warning Americans that cybercriminals “are tampering with QR codes to redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.”

  • If you’re scanning a physical code, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, watch out for “a sticker placed on top of the original code,” the FBI advises.

The bottom line: QR codes can be helpful. But don’t click unless you’ve verified that the source is legitimate — and make sure the site is authentic once you reach your digital destination.

Erin Doherty
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The number of LGBTQ-identifying adults is soaring

Expand chart
Data: Gallup; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population "in the not too distant future" as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

