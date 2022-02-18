Mega-publisher Ubisoft boasted Thursday that players of late 2021's Far Cry 6 game spent more time in it than they did Far Cry 5.

Why it matters: The detail, one of many playing time stats promoted by Ubisoft in recent years, supports the company's concept that the more time its players spend in a game leads to more money spent in-game, t00.

The details: Ubisoft said Far Cry 6 players have spent 45% more time, on average, in that game than players spent in Far Cry 5.

It also said average playing time in Ubisoft Annecy’s Riders Republic was up 60% compared to that studio’s prior game.

In both cases, it also reported rises in PRI, or player recurring investment. Read: how much money a player is spending on extra content for the game beyond the initial purchase.

For FC6 vs FC5, Ubisoft said PRI was up 30%.

The big picture: The stats that a gaming company boasts show how it measures success — and maybe even explain how the company’s games are designed.

Between the lines: Ubisoft has been promoting swelling playing times at least since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, coinciding with its games getting larger and taking longer to complete.

The company’s thinking: the longer people play, the more likely they are to spend more in the game.

While some fans and critics have complained about the bigger games (and while some love it), the company seems to have benefitted.

During a call with investors Thursday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, already 130+ hours long and repeatedly expanded with more free and paid content, passed the $1 billion “consumer revenue” mark in December. He said it's a first for the top-selling franchise.

