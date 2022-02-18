Sign up for our daily briefing
Mega-publisher Ubisoft boasted Thursday that players of late 2021's Far Cry 6 game spent more time in it than they did Far Cry 5.
Why it matters: The detail, one of many playing time stats promoted by Ubisoft in recent years, supports the company's concept that the more time its players spend in a game leads to more money spent in-game, t00.
The details: Ubisoft said Far Cry 6 players have spent 45% more time, on average, in that game than players spent in Far Cry 5.
- It also said average playing time in Ubisoft Annecy’s Riders Republic was up 60% compared to that studio’s prior game.
- In both cases, it also reported rises in PRI, or player recurring investment. Read: how much money a player is spending on extra content for the game beyond the initial purchase.
- For FC6 vs FC5, Ubisoft said PRI was up 30%.
The big picture: The stats that a gaming company boasts show how it measures success — and maybe even explain how the company’s games are designed.
Between the lines: Ubisoft has been promoting swelling playing times at least since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, coinciding with its games getting larger and taking longer to complete.
- The company’s thinking: the longer people play, the more likely they are to spend more in the game.
- While some fans and critics have complained about the bigger games (and while some love it), the company seems to have benefitted.
- During a call with investors Thursday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, already 130+ hours long and repeatedly expanded with more free and paid content, passed the $1 billion “consumer revenue” mark in December. He said it's a first for the top-selling franchise.
Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.