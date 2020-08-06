30 mins ago - Technology

Uber stock drops after Q2 earnings results

Despite beating analyst revenue expectations for Q2, Uber missed earnings predictions and posted an overall drop in its business.

Why it matters: Uber has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic as people continue to limit their activities outside the home.

  • Notably, Uber's food delivery business has more than doubled in the past year and now has larger gross bookings than its ride-hailing business.

By the numbers (estimates via CNBC):

  • Loss per share (adjusted): $1.02, compared to $0.86 expected, per Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $2.24 billion, compared to $2.18 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
  • Monthly active platform consumers: 55 million, down 44% year-over-year.
  • Trips: 737 million, down 56% year-over-year.
  • Gross bookings: $10.22 billion, down 35% year-over-year.

Auto sales may have turned a corner

U.S. auto sales have bounced back in recent months despite the coronavirus pandemic, with some brands even seeing their sales increase over 2019's numbers at this point in the year.

Why it matters: Cars and trucks were seen as one of the sectors that would be hardest hit as Americans were called to stay home from work and entertainment destinations were shuttered.

Uber to acquire U.K. taxi technology company Autocab

Uber has agreed to acquire U.K.-based taxi and private for-hire car technology company Autocab, the two said Thursday.

Why it matters: The acquisition should help Uber expand to U.K. markets where it doesn't currently operate by enabling its customers to book cars available through Autocab, though the latter will remain largely independent.

California labor commissioner sues Uber and Lyft

California's Labor Commission has filed lawsuits against Uber and Lyft, accusing them of "committing wage theft by misclassifying employees as independent contractors." The suit will replace individual claims that drivers have filed.

Why it matters: This is the latest move by California officials seeking to force the companies to reclassify their drivers from independent contractors to employees following a new law that went into effect in January.

