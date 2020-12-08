Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Uber sells "flying taxi" business to Joby Aviation

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Uber has agreed to sell Elevate, its "flying taxi" division, to Joby Aviation, the company said on Tuesday, confirming Axios' recent reporting. It's also investing $75 million into Joby as part of the deal.

Why it matters: Despite making a lot of noise about its ambitions for futuristic transportation, Uber has now sold off both its autonomous driving unit and its aircraft unit.

Details: Joby is taking in Uber's Elevate technology and team, and the companies plan to integrate each other's services into their respective apps as part of the deal.

  • Elevate has developed software tools for functions like routing simulations and getting passengers from one transportation mode to another, and has a wealth of trip data that can be useful in planning how and where to make vertical take-off and landing aircraft service available, Joby Aviation exec chairman Paul Sciarra tells Axios.
  • In addition to a new $75 million, Uber previously invested $50 million into Joby as part of the startup's most recent financing round.
  • Joby declined to comment on the acquisition price and terms for the Elevate business.

The big picture: Joby is part of a slew of companies in the last few years that are hoping to diversify commercial air transportation beyond the planes we know today.

  • The company says it plans to get FAA certification for its aircraft in 2023 and then work to make it available in the U.S.

Joann MullerKia Kokalitcheva
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber to give up on self-driving tech and finds a partner in Aurora instead

Aurora Innovation, a developer of self-driving technology, is buying Uber ATG. Photo: courtesy of Aurora

Uber said Monday it will sell its self-driving research unit, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to Aurora Innovation and will invest $400 million in ATG's Silicon Valley rival.

Why it matters: Uber's decision to abandon self-driving car R&D is an acknowledgment that autonomous vehicle technology is still a long way off, with no certain payoff in sight.

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks retired General Lloyd Austin for Pentagon chief

Army General Lloyd Austin III in March 2016 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would nominate retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary.

Why it matters: This will be the second consecutive administration to go against the tradition of civilian control at the Department of Defense. Austin, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, would also be the first Black secretary of defense in American history.

Axios
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Army disciplines 14 officials over “multiple failures” at Fort Hood

Candles and flowers decorate a makeshift memorial for US Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Army fired or suspended more than a dozen officials after an investigation into climate and culture at Fort Hood found "multiple failures" in how the Army handles soldier disappearances, deaths and sexual harassment complaints, Army secretary Ryan McCarthy said Tuesday.

Driving the news: The independent review was launched after the murder of the murder of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who told family and friends she had been sexually harassed before she disappeared from Fort Hood in April. Her remains were found in June.

