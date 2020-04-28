12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Uber and San Francisco tangle over food delivery pricing

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Uber looks like it's playing hardball again — this time in a conflict with the city of San Francisco over food delivery fees.

What's happening: In response to an order from the San Francisco mayor capping the fees delivery services can charges restaurants, Uber's food delivery business announced Friday it would no longer serve residents of the city's Treasure Island neighborhood, saying it's no longer able to finance those operations.

Context: Uber made its reputation sparring with city governments, but in recent years has learned to moderate its approach during crises.

  • The company let ride-hailing prices in New York City surge due to high demand as Hurricane Sandy hit the city in 2012. Following immediate and intense backlash, it then doubled driver earnings while charging passengers standard fares until the storm was over. 
  • In 2014, the company settled with New York’s attorney general, agreeing to cap surge pricing during natural disasters and emergencies there and nationwide. It has broadly avoided fights with officials over crisis pricing ever since.

The San Francisco fight breaks that pattern.

  • "Unfortunately ... the restrictions imposed by this order forced us to update our service area to reduce operational costs," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We remain hopeful that the temporary changes that companies were forced to make won't further hurt those that we're trying to help the most during this time: customers, small businesses and delivery people."
  • Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents Treasure Island in San Francisco's City Hall, accused the company of shutting out the neighborhood as retaliation for the fee cap.

Between the lines: Unlike a hurricane, which lasts a few days, Uber expects this crisis to go on — and that's likely why it is eager to fight the fee cap, particularly if other cities follow suit.

Our thought bubble: Uber is already a money-losing business, but its effort to keep its losses in check might not win much sympathy given how widespread the economic pain is right now, and how much people depend on delivery services.

Go deeper: The gig economy's coronavirus test

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Felix Salmon

Small farmers face "absolute disaster" from coronavirus

Chef and author Dan Barber tells "Axios on HBO" that the economic fallout from the coronavirus will be an "absolute disaster" for small farmers: "It is the tsunami. It's coming."

Why it matters: Barber has been surveying local farmers in New York's Hudson Valley, where he works, and 90% of them anticipate they will go out of business if restaurants are forced to operate at 50% capacity during the height of harvest season this summer.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow11 hours ago - Economy & Business