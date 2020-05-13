1 hour ago - Technology

Uber rolls out coronavirus-related safety policies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As some states and cities begin to ease shelter-in-place restrictions, Uber is introducing a slew of measures intended to make driver and passengers feel safer about resuming rides, including making face coverings mandatory.

Why it matters: Uber's ride-hailing business took an 80% hit year-over-year in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced many to stay home.

What they're saying: "What we are preparing for is the new normal," Uber director of product management Sachin Kansal said during a press call. "People will have new expectations of us."

"Your Second First Trip" is the slogan Uber is using for the new safety measures it announced Wednesday, including:

  • Mandatory face coverings or masks for both drivers and riders starting Monday, May 18. Drivers will be asked to take a photo to confirm they are wearing one; while riders will only have to tap a button in the app to say they are, the company is not ruling out eventually requiring them to submit photo evidence as well.
  • Riders will be able to alert Uber via the app or cancel a trip if their driver is not wearing a mask or takes it off during the ride, and vice-versa.
  • Uber is allocating $50 million to purchasing and distributing safety supplies to drivers. The company has also partnered with Clorox and Unilever to start distributing cleaning supplies in select cities.
  • The company is advising riders to no longer sit in the passenger seat of cars in the interest of social distancing and asks that they roll down windows whenever possible during a ride.
  • Uber is also adding educational videos and instructions to the version of its app used by drivers to help them follow proper safety guidelines.

The big picture: The virus crisis has been challenging for the company. While its food delivery business is seeing a huge surge in demand, the severe dip in Uber's overall business may not recover for a long time, and it has faced criticism for not providing sufficient resources or protections to drivers.

Scoop: Trump’s energy chief signals more help for oil companies unlikely

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration is not planning specific financial aid to beleaguered oil producers, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Axios Wednesday.

Driving the news: The administration has taken a few narrow steps. But rumors have been rampant that the government was planning a drastic move ever since President Trump tweeted on April 21 that he ordered Brouillette and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "formulate a plan which will make funds" available to the sector.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep Lago/AFP, Alfredo Estrella/ AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,312,969 — Total deaths: 294,647 — Total recoveries — 1,522,041Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,379,756 — Total deaths: 83,150 — Total recoveries: 230,287 — Total tested: 9,637,930Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill saying, "The American people are worth it" — Ousted vaccine doctor to warn in testimony of "darkest winter in modern history" if the U.S. doesn't ramp up virus response.
  4. Business: Venture capital investment activity has dropped off 25% from pre-pandemic levelsFed chair Jay Powell warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus.
  5. Prison: Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort moved to home confinement amid coronavirus crisis.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Quibi's short-form rise and fall and how much of it should be blamed on the coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answered, Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious, Masks, lending books and self-isolating, Exercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal health, Answers about the virus from Axios experts, What to know about social distancing, How to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill: "The American people are worth it"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) defended the Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal on Wednesday, telling the AP in an interview that the pandemic is the "biggest disaster that our country has ever faced.”

The big picture: Pelosi said Congress needs to address the crisis "in a big way." She conceded the current proposal is a starting point for potential negotiations with President Trump and Republicans, who weren't involved in crafting the bill and have already soundly rejected it.

