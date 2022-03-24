Uber makes peace with New York City taxis

Uber on Thursday announced an agreement to list New York City taxis on its app, ending more than a decade of animosity between the two sides.

Why it matters: This is Uber's first citywide partnership in the U.S., as first reported by the WSJ. This could make it easier for New Yorkers to find rides, as Uber and other ride-hail companies have faced driver shortages.

Uber and the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission will integrate their back-end software, WSJ reported.

The move could better equalize Uber and yellow cab fares.

Flashback: In 2014, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said: "We're in a political campaign, and the candidate is Uber and the opponent is an asshole named Taxi."