Uber, Lyft win delay on court order forcing driver reclassification

Photo: Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An appeals court in California granted Uber and Lyft a stay on an injunction that would have forced the companies to reclassify drivers as employees Friday morning.

Why it matters: The stay came just 12 hours before the companies planned to suspend their ride-hailing services across California rather than comply with the injunction. They're now free to continue with business as usual while the appeal process plays out.

From Uber:

We are glad that the Court of Appeals recognized the important questions raised in this case, and that access to these critical services won’t be cut off while we continue to advocate for drivers’ ability to work with the freedom they want
— Uber spokesperson

From Lyft:

 While we won’t have to suspend operations tonight, we do need to continue fighting for independence plus benefits for drivers. That’s the solution on the ballot in November, and it’s the solution drivers want because it preserves their ability to earn and to use the platform as they do now — whenever they want — while also getting historic new benefits. Without it, 80-90% of Californians who earn on app-based platforms will lose that opportunity.”
— Lyft spokesperson

California attorney general Xavier Becerra, who filed the lawsuit the resulted in the injunction, tweeted:

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty on fraud charges

Photo: Adrian Bretscher/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty on Thursday after being indicted and taken into custody in New York on federal fraud charges.

The latest: A federal judge agreed to release Bannon on a $5 million bond. His travel will be restricted to the New York and Washington, D.C. areas, and he will not be allowed to use private jets or boats without permission.

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham on Biden's green jobs and fracking plans

One of the few policy specifics offered up repeatedly during the Democratic National Convention has been Joe Biden's promise to create millions of renewable energy sector jobs.

Axios Re:Cap digs into his plan with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose state is a major player in both renewable energy and fossil fuels.

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Joe Biden takes the stage tonight in the final address of the 2020 DNC.

  • 💥 DNC catchphrase: Prime-time speakers repeatedly invoke Trump's "It is what it is" comment about the coronavirus.
  • 👀 Hunter Biden, a favorite target for Trump and his allies, will speak at the convention.
  • 🗣 Speech highlights from last night: Former President Obama lets loose, says Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles.
    • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination.
    • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory."
    • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act."
  • 🍦 Scoop: Historian Jon Meacham to deliver address about the "common denominator" of the best of American history.
  • ⬇️ 1 down-ballot thing: Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy over incumbent Ed Markey in Massachusetts Senate race.
