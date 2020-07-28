Uber, Lyft drivers win unemployment ruling in NY

New York must immediately start paying unemployment benefits to ride-hailing drivers, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the latest victory for Uber and Lyft drivers who have waged a lengthy campaign pushing for benefits comparable to those received by traditional workers. Previous New York rulings have established that drivers are eligible for unemployment benefits.

Details: The ruling is a preliminary injunction, meaning the state must follow the order even while it appeals and litigation continues in the case, in which drivers sued New York over months-long delays in processing unemployment claims.