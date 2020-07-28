1 hour ago - Technology

Uber, Lyft drivers win unemployment ruling in NY

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York must immediately start paying unemployment benefits to ride-hailing drivers, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the latest victory for Uber and Lyft drivers who have waged a lengthy campaign pushing for benefits comparable to those received by traditional workers. Previous New York rulings have established that drivers are eligible for unemployment benefits.

Details: The ruling is a preliminary injunction, meaning the state must follow the order even while it appeals and litigation continues in the case, in which drivers sued New York over months-long delays in processing unemployment claims.

  • The New York Department of Labor must form a working group within seven days to begin working through the backlog of claims.
  • The judge also called out Uber and Lyft for not being forthcoming enough with driver earnings data to make claims processing faster.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Updated Jul 23, 2020 - Economy & Business

More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment

Unemployed hospitality and service workers protest in Miami Beach, Fla. in May. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form — a slight decline — while roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them last week, a rise from last week's number, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $600 per week — authorized under the coronavirus stimulus bill are set to expire in coming days, leaving millions of Americans with a smaller financial cushion as cases spike and businesses are forced to close again amid the worst economic downturn of our lifetime.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr's time in the barrel

Screenshot: CNN

Attorney General Bill Barr finally testified today before the raucous House Judiciary Committee, where grandstanding and bomb-throwing tactics by lawmakers have become a staple of oversight hearings in the Trump era.

Why it matters: Less than 100 days out from the election, Democrats on the committee have little recourse for changing the behavior of an official they've accused of embodying the president's most corrupt impulses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he'll name a running mate next week

Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware July 14. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he'll announce his running mate "the first week in August."

The big picture: Last week, Biden seemed to back away from his timeline of early August, but he recommitted to it Tuesday at a speech in Delaware announcing his plans for fighting systemic racism.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow