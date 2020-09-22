New Uber for Business services look to tackle back-to-work COVID challenges

Part of the challenge of bringing employees back to work is making sure they are safe traveling to and from the job, and that they don't risk getting sick on their lunch break.

Why it matters: Companies can deep-clean their workplaces and rethink office layouts in preparation for their staff's return. But if employees are riding public transit to work, or streaming out to nearby restaurants at lunchtime, they could be putting everyone at risk.

What's happening: Uber for Business, the ride-sharing firm's enterprise arm, is launching new services today to help companies ensure their staffs can commute safely to work and are well-fed on the job.

Employee Group Rides will match employees from the same company to commute to work together.

will match employees from the same company to commute to work together. Business Charter will allow companies to reserve an exclusive fleet of cars, shuttles and buses for their employees and customers.

will allow companies to reserve an exclusive fleet of cars, shuttles and buses for their employees and customers. Uber users would request a ride on the app just as they do now, using their corporate, not personal, Uber account.

The demand for commuter services has doubled during the pandemic, Ronnie Gurion, global head of Uber for Business, tells Axios.

The New York Stock Exchange and Eataly, the Italian food marketplace, are among the companies already using Uber's custom-arranged commute services for their employees.

Lunchtime is also tricky, with many people surveyed saying they feel uncomfortable about going to a restaurant. Company cafeterias are likely no different.