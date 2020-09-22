32 mins ago - Economy & Business

New Uber for Business services look to tackle back-to-work COVID challenges

Uber headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

Part of the challenge of bringing employees back to work is making sure they are safe traveling to and from the job, and that they don't risk getting sick on their lunch break.

Why it matters: Companies can deep-clean their workplaces and rethink office layouts in preparation for their staff's return. But if employees are riding public transit to work, or streaming out to nearby restaurants at lunchtime, they could be putting everyone at risk.

What's happening: Uber for Business, the ride-sharing firm's enterprise arm, is launching new services today to help companies ensure their staffs can commute safely to work and are well-fed on the job.

  • Employee Group Rides will match employees from the same company to commute to work together. 
  • Business Charter will allow companies to reserve an exclusive fleet of cars, shuttles and buses for their employees and customers.
  • Uber users would request a ride on the app just as they do now, using their corporate, not personal, Uber account.

The demand for commuter services has doubled during the pandemic, Ronnie Gurion, global head of Uber for Business, tells Axios.

  • The New York Stock Exchange and Eataly, the Italian food marketplace, are among the companies already using Uber's custom-arranged commute services for their employees.

Lunchtime is also tricky, with many people surveyed saying they feel uncomfortable about going to a restaurant. Company cafeterias are likely no different.

  • "Do I want 500 people leaving my workplace to go to a bunch of restaurants at lunchtime?" said Gurion.
  • The pandemic has provided an opportunity for Uber for Business to dramatically increase its corporate meal solutions, including expanded Uber Eats offerings in many countries and company-paid Uber Eats vouchers for employees working from home.

Orion Rummler
Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mitt Romney says he'll support moving forward with Supreme Court pick

Photo: Greg Nash/AFP/Pool via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Tuesday that he would support moving forward with a Senate vote on President Trump's selection to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Why it matters: Barring any big surprises, Democrats have virtually no shot at stopping the confirmation process for the president’s nominee before November’s election.

Dave Lawler, author of World
22 mins ago - World

In UN address, Trump says China "unleashed this plague onto the world"

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump used a virtual address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to defend his response to the coronavirus and call on other countries to “hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”

Setting the scene: Trump ticked through four years of major decisions and accomplishments in what could be his last address to the UN. But first, he launched into a fierce attack on China as Beijing’s representative looked on in the assembly hall.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 31,361,979 — Total deaths: 965,642— Total recoveries: 21,528,674Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,859,117 — Total deaths: 199,911 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: The CDC's crumbling reputation — America turns against coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Politics: Elected officials are failing us on much-needed stimulus.
  5. Business: Two-thirds of business leaders think pandemic will lead to permanent changes — Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed.
  6. Sports: NFL fines maskless coaches.
