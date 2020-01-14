Uber's chief of scooters, bikes to depart

Rachel Holt, a longtime Uber executive who joined the ride-hailing company in 2011, is leaving Uber to launch a venture capital firm called Construct Capital, according to an internal memo Axios has obtained.

Why it matters: Holt, who started her time at Uber heading its Washington, D.C. operations, was promoted in 2018 to head what it calls "New Mobility," the division that includes bikes, scooters, and public transit partnerships.